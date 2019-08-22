Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bitbns and Huobi. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $7.16 million and $958,006.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.04925165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,837,923,023 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, BITBOX, WazirX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Koinex, Huobi and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

