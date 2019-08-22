NuShares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $845.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $845.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

