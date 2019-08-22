Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVSF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 9,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

