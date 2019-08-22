Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Williams Capital downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,030,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,651. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.