Oddo Bhf Analysts Give BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) a €26.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYW6. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.50 ($34.30).

BYW6 opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Monday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a twelve month low of €19.80 ($23.02) and a twelve month high of €29.75 ($34.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.89. The company has a market cap of $802.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.61.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

