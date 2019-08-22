Omnitude 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,373.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $10,373.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.01326996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.