ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Trading Down 0.8%

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 8,838 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

