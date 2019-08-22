Opal (OPAL) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Opal coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market cap of $107,511.00 and $7.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opal has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003766 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Opal

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

