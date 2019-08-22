Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.20

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 341020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Opera Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,318,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Opera by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 493,011 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.