Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 5.5%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 97,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.