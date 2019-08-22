Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 48451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UFS raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,216,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after buying an additional 909,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,531,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 454,340 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,683,000 after purchasing an additional 324,030 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.