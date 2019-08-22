OWNDATA (OWN) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $566,541.00 and approximately $37,710.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00063579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00366431 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007135 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.