Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57, 925,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 368,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Specifically, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,801.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

