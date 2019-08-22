Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $118.88.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Motco boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

