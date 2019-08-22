Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) shares were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69, approximately 103,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 466,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PONY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.51.

The company has a market cap of $107.87 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile (TSE:PONY)

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

