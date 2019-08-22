Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,697,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 288,544 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,053 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 520,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.