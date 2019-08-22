Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

