Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $861,000 in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 45.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,876,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $4,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 165,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $2,740,000.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Andrew Butcher sold 4,963 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $124,472.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alok Maskara bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXFR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $433.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.