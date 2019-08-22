Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veracyte worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $86,400,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 87.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $11,887,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $717,162.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $202,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,257 shares of company stock worth $1,756,063. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.