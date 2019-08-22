Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $714.01. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $722.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $549.75 and a one year high of $756.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

