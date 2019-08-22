Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,091 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 108,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.