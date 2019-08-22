Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as low as $18.08. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 1,208,398 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

