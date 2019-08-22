Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,628 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,860,000 after buying an additional 2,336,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after buying an additional 292,550 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,361,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,207,000 after buying an additional 293,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,194,000 after buying an additional 318,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after buying an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

CCL traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. 50,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

