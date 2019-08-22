Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,168. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.