Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,200,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,528 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 352,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 551,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 1,198,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,261,488. The company has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.