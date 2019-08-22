Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.55. 10,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,449. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.