Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.