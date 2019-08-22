Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,855,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

