Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 826.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 573,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,670. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

