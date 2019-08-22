Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

DEO traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $167.30. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $165.43. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

