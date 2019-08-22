PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paringa Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of resource projects. The Company’s principal project consists of Buck Creek coal mining complex. Paringa Resources Limited is based in Rumsey, Kentucky. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.38.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

