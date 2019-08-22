Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 3,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 304,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,020,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.