Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 513,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,442 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

