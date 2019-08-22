Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $750,000 Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,566.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,300 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

