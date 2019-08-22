Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2,303.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,872,805. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

