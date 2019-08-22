Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.51.

Walmart stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.67. 176,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,025. The company has a market cap of $320.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

