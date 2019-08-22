Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 220 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BCE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BCE by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 20,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

