Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.