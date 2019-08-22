Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.30

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 200526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.