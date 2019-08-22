PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $31,689.00 and $200.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

