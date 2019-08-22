Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,307,000 after acquiring an additional 514,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,520,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,242,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 196.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,361,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

