Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 350,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

CMI stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.66. 24,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

