Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $91,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,620,000 after acquiring an additional 487,560 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.20. 1,730,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,829,720. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

