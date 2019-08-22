Peel Hunt Boosts Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 580

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 667 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 527 ($6.89).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 413.40 ($5.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 497.40 ($6.50).

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

