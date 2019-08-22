Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TED. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ted Baker to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ted Baker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,435.63 ($18.76).

LON:TED traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 931 ($12.17). The stock had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 882.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.13.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

