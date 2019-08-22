Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.73, 202,169 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 233,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Penn Virginia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $487.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

