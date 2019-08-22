Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.30. 1,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,373. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

