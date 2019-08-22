Peony (PNY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $228.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Peony has a market cap of $15,615.00 and $228.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 935,999 coins and its circulating supply is 816,166 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.