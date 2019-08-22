Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $37,551.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $527.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. FIG Partners lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

