Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $401.43

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.43 and traded as low as $388.00. Personal Group shares last traded at $388.00, with a volume of 7,443 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $120.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other Personal Group news, insider Mike Dugdale acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £347.10 ($453.55).

About Personal Group (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

